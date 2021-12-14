NFL MVP odds: Matt Stafford picks up win over Kyler Murray on MNF

We had a big-time matchup on Monday Night Football with NFL MVP implications between Matt Stafford and Kyler Murray. The Los Angeles Rams were able to come away with the win thanks to Stafford’s big game. The Arizona Cardinals had a shot at clinching a playoff berth, but Murray turned the ball over a few times and may have played his way out of the MVP race. We take a look at both their odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after MNF.

Matthew Stafford MVP odds: +1400

Stafford jumps from +1600 to win the award up to +1400 after beating Murray, who entered the game at +750. Staff was masterful, finishing with 287 yards and 3 TDs in the 30-23 win. He completed 13 of his 23 passes to WR Cooper Kupp, who had 123 yards and a TD. Stafford also found Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson for nice scores. Don’t look now, but Stafford is building a case for MVP. He and Tom Brady will have an outside shot of breaking Peyton Manning’s passing yard record in a single season.

While Stafford isn’t a bad long-shot bet, he has a lot of work to do to catch Brady and even Aaron Rodgers at this point in the season.

Kyler Murray MVP odds: +1200

After falling to the Rams, Murray’s odds to win MVP have dropped from +750 before the game to +1200. Murray had well over 400 yards of total offense, but also turned the ball over twice and nearly lost a fumble. The two picks cost the Cardinals, though they were in the game late, just couldn’t convert. Between the missed games due to injury and this loss, Murray’s odds to catching Brady for MVP are super slim. He’s not worth taking a flier on after this game. Kiss that MVP goodbye.

