Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton players to monitor on NBA injury report for Tuesday, Dec. 14

The NBA has only three games on the slate for Tuesday and we could see a few things shift before later on. The Golden State Warriors had their flight to NYC delayed from Indiana due to mechanical issues and that game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off at Madison Square Garden. The Brooklyn Nets won’t have five players due to health and safety protocols. We’ll go over all of that in the injury report below.

NBA Injury Report, December 14th

Raptors vs. Nets

Kevin Durant (ankle), Questionable

KD is being listed as questionable to play due to an ankle injury. He missed a game last week to get some rest, but we’re unsure if the two injuries are linked at all. If KD sits, James Harden ($11,200) becomes the play on the slate. It’s only three games but Harden may be the highest owned player if KD is sidelined. Nic Claxton ($3,100), Bruce Brown ($4,300) and Patty Mills ($5,400) are my other top plays from BKN if KD sits.

Other injuries: Paul Millsap, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge, Jevon Carter, DeAndre’ Bembry (COVID-19 protocols), OUT

Warriors vs. Knicks

RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin (COVID-19 protocols), Out

The Knicks are expected to be missing Barrett and Toppin again as both players are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Knicks have lost six of their past seven games. With all three players sidelined, the Knicks have a ton of NBA DFS value to choose from on the slate. Alec Burks ($6,300) is expected to return to the lineup and be active against the Dubs. Kevin Knox ($3,600) may get some run again, but with Burks back that may not be the case. Derrick Rose ($5,000) remains a decent play and should continue to see a bunch of minutes off the bench.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Deandre Ayton (illness), TBD

We don’t have an update on Ayton so far Tuesday after he missed Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a non-COVID related illness. JaVale McGee ($4,200) remains a strong play if Ayton sits again. Jae Crowder ($4,200) and Cameron Johnson ($4,400) are the two other names to consider