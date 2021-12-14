Kevin Durant questionable to play Tuesday vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets SF Kevin Durant is being listed as questionable to play in Tuesday night’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors due to an ankle injury. The Nets are already going to be very shorthanded due to Covid-19. Brooklyn placed four more players into health and safety protocols on Tuesday morning — LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter joined Paul Millsap. Now, the Nets could be without KD, which would be a big blow with major implications on fantasy basketball and betting.

Three games ago, the Nets gave Durant the night off to get some rest. Perhaps this ankle issue was the reason why, but clearly it’s a bit more serious than originally thought. We’ll see if KD ends up sitting out or if the team decides to lean on James Harden ($11,200). Either way, there will be plenty of value on the Nets given the players out in protocols.

Nic Claxton ($3,100) may be the most appealing play of the bunch with LMA and Johnson out. The Nets don’t really have any pure centers and Claxton fills that role. Patty Mills ($5,400) and Bruce Brown ($4,300) are also going to be strong plays with or without KD in there. The Nets may only have around 11-12 players active for this game. The rotation will be short if the team goes for a win. Mills and Brown should play a ton of minutes in a good matchup.

The line on the Nets has shrunk to Brooklyn -5 down from 7 points before the Covid news. If Durant sits, we should see another shift of a few points, so getting Toronto on the spread now has value. The Raptors at +175 on the moneyline is the way to bet now if you think the Nets just sit Durant. We also don’t know if more players will be added to health and safety protocols throughout the day. If that happens, you can get an edge if the Nets have an 8-man team to play the game.