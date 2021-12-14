Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy ‘feeling a lot better’ about Tony Pollard playing in Week 15

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that he is “feeling a lot better” about running back Tony Pollard’s ability to play on Sunday against the New York Giants than he did last week against Washington, per Michael Gehlken. Pollard did not play last week due to a torn plantar fascia.

Fantasy football implications

Without Pollard in the lineup last week, the Cowboys had to lean on the running back duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Corey Clement. Elliott had a game-high 45 yards on 12 carries, along with a 15-yard reception.

Meanwhile, Clement added 44 yards on 13 carries and a two-yard reception in Dallas’ seven-point win over Washington. However, the Cowboys would like to have Pollard back on the field as he brings an explosiveness to the backfield that they currently lack. This season, the former Memphis standout has 607 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 31 receptions for 259 yards.