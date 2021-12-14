Report: Browns dealing with a lot of players on Reserve/COVID list ahead of Week 15

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak ahead of their Week 15 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The Browns have eight players on the Reserve/COVID list heading into the big game, including WR Jarvis Landry and TE Austin Hooper. Take a look at who is on the list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Browns now have placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID19 list: Jarvis Landry, OT Jedrick Wills, TE Austin Hooper, G Wyatt Teller, DE Takkarist McKinley, G Drew Forbes, WR JoJo Natson and TE Ross Travis. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2021

To make matters worse, all of those eight players listed above tested positive from a breakthrough case of the virus, per Nate Ulrich. This would mean that none of these cases were close contact, which would make it easier for players to clear protocols in time for Saturday’s game.

This doesn’t mean all of them will be held out against the Raiders in Week 15. If players can test negative multiple times within 48 hours before the game and clear protocols, they can play. With that said, it’s concerning given the amount of players and who may also end up on the list. The Browns could add more players to the list throughout the week, perhaps retroactive to Tuesday to have a shot at playing against the Raiders. We also could see Cleveland pretty shorthanded in a key game against an AFC opponent with playoff implications.

Fantasy football impact

As of now, the two key players are Landry and Hooper. Both were heavily involved in the offense in Week 14 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. The two combined for 10 catches for 71 yards and 2 TDs in the win. If both were to sit in Week 15, then the Browns would have to lean on Donovan Peoples-Jones at wide receiver. He could end up seeing double-digit targets and would be a great overall play in the fantasy football playoffs.

With Hooper out, the Browns are pretty thin at tight end. David Njoku missed Week 14 after being placed on the COVID list. If he’s cleared and can return, Njoku would be in line for a decent amount of snaps if Hooper can’t play. Harrison Bryant (ankle) has also been out. If Njoku and Hooper are out and Bryant can return, he’d be the benefactor.