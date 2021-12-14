 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller officially declares for 2022 NFL Draft, will skip Gator Bowl

The Aggies star running back will be one of the youngest players in the draft.

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 South Carolina at Texas A&amp;M
Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller warms up before the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 23, 2021 in College Station, Texas.
Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller announced he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. The star put up another 1,000-yard rushing season in College Station and will be one of the youngest players in the draft class, as he turns 21 in August. He will skip the Gator Bowl, meaning Devon Achane is likely to be the lead running back for that contest.

Spiller finished with 1,011 yards and six rushing touchdowns as he split work with Achane in Jimbo Fisher’s system. He also added 189 receiving yards and one receiving touchdowns. Spiller’s best stretch of the season came in Weeks 7-9, where he rushed for 100+ yards in three straight games and found the endzone twice. In Texas A&M’s upset over Alabama, Spiller posted 46 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards and one total touchdown.

With Spiller declaring for the draft and QB Zach Calzada transferring, Fisher is going to have some retooling to do in College Station. The Aggies have a loaded recruiting class, and Achane is a star running back himself. If QB Haynes King is healthy, the Aggies will be a force in the SEC West once again.

