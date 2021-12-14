Christian McCaffrey among latest in NFL to test positive for COVID-19

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is officially the latest of a whole slew of NFL players that landed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. He was placed on the injured reserve list for the second time this season following an ankle injury suffered in Week 12, officially ending his 2021 season.

McCaffrey is just one of several NFL stars to test positive this week, including Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns WR Jarvis Landry. This comes a day after the NFL saw a record 36 players added to COVID list, with the Washington Football Team, LA Rams and Cleveland Browns among some hot spots for recent breakouts.

Fantasy football implications

Christian McCaffrey is already out for the season, so this news specific to him doesn’t have much of an impact on its own. In his first full game out of action in Week 14, rookie back Chuba Hubbard got the start, totaling 33 yards and a score on 10 carries. RB Ameer Abdullah also saw some work, including four rush attempts and four targets on the day.

The biggest potential impact from this news for fantasy managers would come from any potential exposures. The Panthers are set to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing RBs since Week 10, allowing an average of 133 rushing yards per game. If healthy, Hubbard could be an interesting streamer for Week 15, but managers will need to keep an eye out as more COVID news breaks around the league.