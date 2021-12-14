 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DeAndre Hopkins will undergo MRI for leg injury suffered in Cardinals-Rams MNF showdown

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury announced Tuesday that star-wideout DeAndre Hopkins will undergo an MRI for a leg injury suffered in Week 14. We break down what it means for Week 15 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 30-23.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals saw two of their best offensive players, James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins, suffer injuries late in Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Conner said he will be fine after the game, but Hopkins will get an MRI on his leg. The wide receiver already missed time this year with a hamstring injury, so this could be either an aggravation or a completely new issue.

Fantasy football implications

This has implications for everyone on Arizona’s offense. If Hopkins can’t go, Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green will also see their projections rise slightly. Kyler Murray might have to adjust a bit with Hopkins out, but he should remain a QB1 in Week 15. Arizona’s running game should be largely unaffected as well, but Conner’s emergence as a receiver could take another jump with Hopkins out. Unfortunately for managers, it’s hard to tell whether the receiver will be ready for the start of the fantasy playoffs.

More From DraftKings Nation