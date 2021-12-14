DeAndre Hopkins will undergo MRI for leg injury suffered in Cardinals-Rams MNF showdown

The Arizona Cardinals saw two of their best offensive players, James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins, suffer injuries late in Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Conner said he will be fine after the game, but Hopkins will get an MRI on his leg. The wide receiver already missed time this year with a hamstring injury, so this could be either an aggravation or a completely new issue.

Kliff Kingsbury said DeAndre Hopkins is having an MRI for a leg injury. No further information. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 14, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This has implications for everyone on Arizona’s offense. If Hopkins can’t go, Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green will also see their projections rise slightly. Kyler Murray might have to adjust a bit with Hopkins out, but he should remain a QB1 in Week 15. Arizona’s running game should be largely unaffected as well, but Conner’s emergence as a receiver could take another jump with Hopkins out. Unfortunately for managers, it’s hard to tell whether the receiver will be ready for the start of the fantasy playoffs.