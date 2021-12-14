Damien Harris gets in limited practice on Tuesday for Week 15

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was limited in practice on Tuesday with a a hamstring injury, per Doug Kyed. Harris suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy football implications

It will be interesting to see how Harris progresses throughout the week before Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 5-foot-11 running back had an impressive game against the Bills, where he had 111 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He could’ve had more yards, but exited in third quarter with the hamstring injury.

If Harris cannot play or limited, we should see double-digit carries for rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, who had a season-high 24 against the Bills. The Colts’ run defense is adequate, but can be ran on as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed back in Week 12. The Patriots will look to stay in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC playoffs.