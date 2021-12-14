James Conner will undergo MRI on ankle after suffering injury in Week 14 MNF

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said RB James Conner will undergo an MRI for an ankle injury he sustained in Monday’s loss to the Rams. Conner said after the game he would be fine, so this appears to be for precautionary reasons only. WR DeAndre Hopkins, who also suffered an injury in Monday’s game, is getting an MRI on his leg.

Fantasy football implications

Conner has been a fantasy stud this year, improving from short-yardage and goal line situational running back to all-around star. He’s also contributing in the receiving game, so it’s tough to see him come down with an injury. Conner has great value right now, but Chase Edmonds should be back this week and Eno Benjamin has been serviceable. If the MRI results come back with no issues, the Cardinals will likely give Conner the regular workload. However, there’s a chance they will take a more cautious approach ahead of the postseason with their star runner.