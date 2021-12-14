Buccaneers place Giovani Bernard on injured reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Giovani Bernard on injured reserve, according to the team’s official site. Bernard was supposedly going to be a major factor in the team’s offense but he’s been primarily used as a receiving back on third downs and in obvious passing situations.

Fantasy football implications

With Bernard out for the next three games, expect Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones to be more involved offensively. Fournette has taken over as the team’s lead back and could see more third-down snaps with Bernard out. Jones remains a contender to grab some short-yardage touches, but is basically a solid backup at this point. Bernard’s absence is going to benefit Fournette substantially, as he now likely becomes a true three-down back. Fantasy managers who have Fournette for the fantasy playoffs will be happy with this development, as the running back becomes one of the few volume players left standing this season.