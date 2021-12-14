Keenan Allen activated off Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and is on track to play on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Allen was held out of last week’s matchup vs. the New York Giants after landing in protocols earlier in the week. L.A. was able to cruise to a win over New York and enters a crucial matchup with the Chiefs.

Fantasy football implications

With Allen on track to return, it’s going to have a ripple effect through the Chargers receiving ranks. We’ve seen WR Jalen Guyton have back-to-back strong performances. He received more snaps as a result of Allen being out. Mike Williams also saw a good chunk of targets and Allen’s return would cut into his production, along with RB Austin Ekeler, WR Josh Palmer and TE Jared Cook.

Ekeler and Williams should be least affected by Allen’s return. If anything, Allen being back should help take attention off Williams. Palmer and Guyton will see fewer snaps, while Cook will get fewer looks. It’s a good game script, however. It’s a short week and the Chargers are at home, which usually plays to their favor. KC has to travel on the short week with the AFC West division lead on the line.