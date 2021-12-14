Darren Waller estimated as DNP on Tuesday’s walkthrough practice

The Las Vegas Raiders have estimated Darren Waller as a DNP on Tuesday’s walkthrough practice ahead of a Week 15 clash against the Cleveland Browns. The star tight end has missed two games since suffering a strained IT band against the Cowboys Thanskgiving day.

While the Raiders only had a walk-through on Tuesday and the Injury Report is an estimation, it's not a good omen that TE Darren Waller, MLB Denzel Perryman and CB Trayvon Mullen were all OUT. https://t.co/RBUZAom6qo pic.twitter.com/uwTEmcbl0u — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 14, 2021

Fantasy football implications

While this is only an estimation of participation, it’s clear Waller is still not close to returning ahead of the fantasy playoffs. The tight end will likely carry some sort of designation into Saturday’s game and will need to at least log one limited session to have a chance of returning. The Raiders have deemed Waller as questionable, which is an upgrade from his day-to-day status last week. If Waller cannot go, Foster Moreau will take over as the team’s top tight end. Given his lackluster production over the last two weeks, it might be best for managers who have Waller to look elsewhere when forming backup plans.