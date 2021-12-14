 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darren Waller estimated as DNP on Tuesday’s walkthrough practice

We break down the news that Waller is still out with a strained IT band.

By DKNation Staff
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates defeating the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.&nbsp;
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have estimated Darren Waller as a DNP on Tuesday’s walkthrough practice ahead of a Week 15 clash against the Cleveland Browns. The star tight end has missed two games since suffering a strained IT band against the Cowboys Thanskgiving day.

Fantasy football implications

While this is only an estimation of participation, it’s clear Waller is still not close to returning ahead of the fantasy playoffs. The tight end will likely carry some sort of designation into Saturday’s game and will need to at least log one limited session to have a chance of returning. The Raiders have deemed Waller as questionable, which is an upgrade from his day-to-day status last week. If Waller cannot go, Foster Moreau will take over as the team’s top tight end. Given his lackluster production over the last two weeks, it might be best for managers who have Waller to look elsewhere when forming backup plans.

