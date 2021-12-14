Mac Jones gets in full practice on Tuesday for Week 15 but dealing with thumb injury

UPDATE: The Patriots clarified that Jones was actually a full participant in practice. It’s not entirely clear why the confusion.

Patriots clarify that Mac was full participation with his left thumb injury pic.twitter.com/iqp8YcQVya — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 14, 2021

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones added to the injury report on Tuesday with a thumb injury, per Ryan Hannable. Jones was limited in practice as the Patriots gear up to play the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Jones’ thumb injury should not deter him from playing this weekend against the Colts. The Pats did not play last week as they had a bye. In Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, Jones was not asked to throw the ball a lot as he had three pass attempts.

If the rookie quarterback does have any limitation, then we could easily see head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels lean on their running game. As of right now, Damien Harris was limited at practice with a hamstring injury. Therefore, we could see rookie Rhamondre Stevenson get a majority of the carries. The Patriots are currently 2.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.