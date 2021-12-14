Mike Williams limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams was limited at practice on Tuesday due to a heel injury. On the short week, the Chargers got Williams the day off on Monday. The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football this week. Williams nearly missed Week 14 after being placed on the Reserve/COVID list. He was cleared and played in the win over the New York Giants.

Fantasy football implications

Williams had an OK week against the Giants with 6 receptions for 61 yards. It wasn’t the big-time performance we all expected with Keenan Allen out in Week 14. Williams is back at practice, so there’s no reason to think he’ll miss this game. Williams was among the top wideouts early in the season. He has the ceiling to get back there, the question is simply: will he? He should see plenty of targets if this game is a shootout.