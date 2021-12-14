Opening odds to advance for Champions League Round of 16

The UEFA Champions League has moved into the Round of 16 and despite some “technical errors” in the draw, the competition will go on as planned. There are some exciting matchups in the round of 16, with Real Madrid-Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan-Liverpool being the headline fixtures.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for teams to advance out of the round of 16 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sporting CP vs. Manchester City
To advance: Sporting CP +800, Manchester City -1600
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid
To advance: PSG -135, Real Madrid +110
RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich
To advance: RB Salzburg +800, Bayern Munich -1600
Inter Milan vs. Liverpool
To advance: Inter Milan +275, Liverpool -370
Villarreal vs. Juventus
To advance: Villarreal +160, Juventus -200
Chelsea vs. Lille
To advance: Chelsea -525, Lille +370
Benfica vs. Ajax
To advance: Benfica +300, Ajax -400
Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United
To advance: Atletico Madrid +110, Manchester United -135
The first leg of the round of 16 will take place on February 15-16 and February 22-23. The second leg will be March 8-9 and March 15-16. Manchester City is currently the favorite to lift the trophy at +250, followed by Bayern Munich at +350 and Liverpool at +550.