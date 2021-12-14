 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds to advance for Champions League Round of 16

Here’s a look at which teams are favored to advance to the quarterfinal stage.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Paris Saint-Germain v AS Monaco - Ligue 1
Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates his goal during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco at Parc des Princes stadium on December 12, 2021 in Paris, France.
Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League has moved into the Round of 16 and despite some “technical errors” in the draw, the competition will go on as planned. There are some exciting matchups in the round of 16, with Real Madrid-Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan-Liverpool being the headline fixtures.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for teams to advance out of the round of 16 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sporting CP vs. Manchester City

To advance: Sporting CP +800, Manchester City -1600

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid

To advance: PSG -135, Real Madrid +110

RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

To advance: RB Salzburg +800, Bayern Munich -1600

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool

To advance: Inter Milan +275, Liverpool -370

Villarreal vs. Juventus

To advance: Villarreal +160, Juventus -200

Chelsea vs. Lille

To advance: Chelsea -525, Lille +370

Benfica vs. Ajax

To advance: Benfica +300, Ajax -400

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United

To advance: Atletico Madrid +110, Manchester United -135

The first leg of the round of 16 will take place on February 15-16 and February 22-23. The second leg will be March 8-9 and March 15-16. Manchester City is currently the favorite to lift the trophy at +250, followed by Bayern Munich at +350 and Liverpool at +550.

