Cal’s Chase Garbers declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Cal Golden Bears starting quarterback Chase Garbers will not return to the Berkeley next season, as he’s off to the NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior was eligible to return next season thanks to the 2020 season not counting towards NCAA competition clocks, but Garbers will graduate and move on.

In 35 career games at Cal, Garbers threw for 6,576 yards and 50 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. He’s more mobile than the average passer as well, with 1,185 yards after sacks and 11 scores on the ground as well.

Garbers passed Aaron Rodgers as the all-time leading passer for the Golden Bears, and is the all-time leader for yards gained on the ground as a quarterback. While turnovers will be the biggest flaw teams will see when grading him, he did manage to complete 64.2% of his throws for a rebuilding team for 2,527 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 2021.