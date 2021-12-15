Worst QB schedules, quarterbacks to fade in the fantasy football playoffs

Deep breaths everyone, we have made it to the fantasy football playoffs. It is Week 15 in the NFL and your fantasy football leagues are likely starting their playoffs this week which means it is more important than ever to take advantage of good matchups and avoid bad ones. With that in mind, here are three quarterbacks you should avoid when it comes to the fantasy football playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Worst QB schedules

Cam Newton (@BUF, TB, @NO)

Newton makes this list mainly from the first matchup. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints are both giving up top-9 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but your team would have to make it there first. Newton takes on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and they are giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Sure, Brady just put up 30 points on them, but this year’s Newton is no Brady.

In Week 12, Newton had an abysmal performance with five completed passes for a whopping 92 yards and two interceptions. After the Week 13 bye, he responded with a decent performance against the Atlanta Falcons, but he finished as the overall QB21. Decent, but a) it was the Falcons and b) the Panthers deployed a timeshare under center with Newton and PJ Walker. That doesn’t spell fantasy success.

Carson Wentz (NE, @ARI, and LV)

When doing the research for this article I was going to skip Wentz because I didn’t think anyone would be starting him, but to his credit, he is the overall QB14 on the year for fantasy. From Weeks 5 to 9 he turned in four QB1 performances making him worthy of your fantasy lineup in that span. The Indianapolis Colts are also coming out of their bye week so at least they will be rest, but this offense literally runs through running back Jonathan Taylor.

The New England Patriots represent Wentz’s toughest matchup over the fantasy playoffs and he leads off with them. They are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks so obviously sit Wentz in Week 15. It doesn’t get much better as the Arizona Cardinals would be next and they are giving up the third-fewest points per game. But, let’s say you are in the championship and need an option in Week 17. The Las Vegas Raiders are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game so there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Wentz should ride your bench until you get to that light though.

Lamar Jackson (GB, @CIN, LAR)

You likely will have to roll Jackson out there, but you should temper expectations. In Week 14, Jackson left the Ravens game with an ankle injury that at the time of this writing hasn’t fully been diagnosed. Even if it limits Jackson's mobility even slightly, that takes away the most dangerous aspect of his game and where he is a cheat code in fantasy.

The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals are stingy against opposing quarterbacks but aren’t elite at slowing them down as they ranked 20th and 21st in fantasy points per game given up to quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Rams present the toughest matchup for Jackson as they are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. In the short term, Jackson’s ankle status is going to be the thing to look out for and if it limits him at all, you may want to pivot for your lineup.