Worst TE schedules, tight ends to fade in the fantasy football playoffs

We are in Week 15 of the NFL and that means we have started the fantasy football playoffs. The Covid list seems to be growing by the hour and so when it comes to tight ends that you should start or fade, you may just have to go with someone that is active. All things considered, here are three tight ends that you should be wary of in the fantasy football playoffs and who you should fade because of their matchups.

Dalton Schultz (@NYG, WFT, ARI)

Schultz has been a solid contributor for the Dallas Cowboys but has struggled to maintain solid outings recently. He is coming off a TE48 performance against the Washington Football Team who he will see again in Week 16. This week though, he takes on the New York Giants defense giving up the 14th fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends which doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence. He rounds out the playoff slate with a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals who are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Too many mouths to feed in Dallas and I think Schultz becomes the odd man out.

Dallas Goedert (WFT, NYG, @WFT)

Goedert has been the main receiving piece of the Philadelphia Eagles and he got his contract extension to show that he is involved in their future plans. Unfortunately, when it comes to the playoffs you can’t rely on volume alone and you need performance. Goedert has two dates with Washington with a trip to New York sandwiched in the middle. The Football Team is giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends so Goedert doesn’t have a good matchup in sight the rest of the way.

Kyle Pitts (@SF, DET, @BUF)

Overhyped is an understatement for Kyle Pitts. Don’t get me wrong, he has plenty of time to have a phenomenal career, but he was overhyped for redraft fantasy football leagues this season. The end to his rookie year also doesn’t inspire confidence. In Week 15 he takes on the San Francisco 49ers, who are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends. He follows that up with his only startable week in the playoffs against the Detroit Lions defense. Then, Pitts should head back to your bench as a matchup with the Buffalo Bills, who are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends is not something you want to bet on in your potential championship matchup.