T.J. Hockenson won’t practice on Wednesday for Week 15

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson did not practice on Wednesday and it does not sound overly optimistic that he will play on Sunday, per Chris Burke. Hockenson missed last week’s game against the Denver Broncos with a hand injury.

Fantasy football implications

If Hockenson cannot play for the second-straight week, then that means the Lions will start Brock Wright. Wright had three receptions (five targets) for 20 yards in last week’s road loss to the Denver Broncos. The 23-year-old tight end scored his first career touchdown in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Notre Dame tight end does not hold much fantasy value as the Lions’ offense is centered around their running backs and rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Wright is a low-tier option on the waiver wire this week as the Lions welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Detroit. This season, the Cardinals’ defense is only allowing 4.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends.