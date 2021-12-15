How to watch AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming via live stream and what to watch on the December 8th episode

AEW comes live tonight with its special Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite taking place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

This is the second straight year the company has done a special December episode of its flagship program. It was during last year’s show where Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and Sting made his AEW debut. We could potentially have an eventful show on our hands tonight.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, December 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Headlining the special, of course, is the AEW World Title showdown between champion “Hangman” Adam Page and No. 1 contender Bryan Danielson. Since earning the title shot at Full Gear, Danielson has flexed a more vicious persona and has taken out Page’s friends in the Dark Order one-by-one in the weeks leading up to Winter is Coming. After a long journey to reach the mountaintop, Page is in danger of being eclipsed by the wrestling legend. We’ll see how this one plays out.

MJF will try to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring for a third year in a row when going toe-to-toe with Dante Martin. The two were the the final two left during last week’s Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, setting up a match for the jewelry tonight.

Also on the show, Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb will settle their long-running feud in a no disqualification match and Wardlow will battle Matt Sydal in singles action.