NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Wednesday, December 15th

Just four games in action tonight, and none expected to be within double digits as it’s all guarantee games this evening on the Top 25 slate. And while Xavier will open up the action at 8:30, one-fourth of the Pac-12 will take to the floor later this evening.

Arizona is one of two P12 teams undefeated so far, with the Wildcats stopping Illinois on the road last time out to get a win that could be huge come Selection Sunday. UofA goes as fast as any team in America, averaging almost 75 possessions per contest. They’ve also yet to score less than 80 points in a game this season, and keeping them somewhat under control is left for the Northern Colorado Bears.

The other undefeated team in the league is USC, who takes the complete opposite tack to win using defense and offensive rebounding. The Trojans are fourth in the nation in defensive eFG%, but are an abomination when the points are easiest; they are shooting a miserable 57.6% from the free throw line this season. UC-Irvine will come north to take their swing in the Galen Center this evening.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Wednesday, December 15th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 15 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 8:30 PM Morehead State #22 Xavier FS1 XU -15.5 136.5 9:00 PM Northern Colorado #8 Arizona PAC12 UA -25.5 153 9:00 PM UC Irvine #10 USC PAC12 USC -11 126 11:00 PM Alabama State #4 UCLA PAC12 UCLA -35 144

