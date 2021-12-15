Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Wednesday, December 15th

Four college basketball games involving a ranked team are on the slate for Wednesday night including three programs inside the top 10.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Wednesday, December 15th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers will host the Morehead State Eagles, and that game will get started at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game can be seen on FS1.

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats are among very few undefeated teams in college basketball, and they will host the Northern Colorado Bears on 9:00 p.m. ET. At the same time, the unbeaten No. 10 USC Trojans will take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at home.

For the late night crowd, the No. 4 UCLA Bruins will host the Alabama State Hornets at 11:00 p.m. ET, and that can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 15 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 8:30 PM Morehead State #22 Xavier FS1 XU -15.5 136.5 9:00 PM Northern Colorado #8 Arizona PAC12 UA -25.5 153 9:00 PM UC Irvine #10 USC PAC12 USC -11 126 11:00 PM Alabama State #4 UCLA PAC12 UCLA -35 144

