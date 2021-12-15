College basketball picks: Best bets for Wednesday, December 15th

Wednesday’s college basketball slate features a ton of betting opportunities, but we’ve narrowed them down to three of our top wagers worth taking.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Wednesday, December 15th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UCF vs. Temple (+4)

The Temple Owls are coming off a pretty bad loss with a very poor offensive performance in a 68-49 defeat to Saint Joseph’s over the weekend, but we’re siding with the Owls on Wednesday night. Temple will return to the Liacouras Center for the first time in 11 days, and they’re 2-1 in the three full games without leading scorer Khalif Battle, who is out for the season with a foot injury. The Owls will shoot the ball a whole lot better, and they are a solid buy-low team after a blowout loss.

Alabama State vs. UCLA (-35)

We’re going to back the No. 4 UCLA Bruins in this spot in as big of a mismatch as you’ll see against the Alabama State Hornets. UCLA did not have their best shooting performance after 10 days off in a win over Marquette over the weekend, but they should get back on track. The Bruins are one of the top programs in the country, while Alabama State is near the bottom in the latest KenPom ratings.

Nicholls State vs. Wisconsin (-19)

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped out of the Top 25 this week, but they should be ready to bounce back in a big way against the Nicholls State Colonels. The Badgers are coming off a 73-55 loss to Ohio State, and their best player Johnny Davis called out the team’s big men in the postgame press conference. Expect Wisconsin to respond well to that and cover as heavy favorites.

