22 Xavier vs. Morehead State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers are a ranked team again after falling out of the Top 25, and they will host the Morehead State Eagles on Wednesday, December 15th from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Xavier will go for their sixth consecutive victory after they suffered their lone loss of the season to the Iowa State Cyclones. The Musketeers earned an impressive 20-point win over their rival Cincinnati Bearcats over the weekend, and they rank inside the top 35 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

Morehead State will enter with a 6-4 record through their first 10 games of the season, and the Eagles will look to get back on a winning streak. Morehead State had a four-game stretch of wins snapped on Saturday when they lost to East Tennessee State. Johni Broome averages a double-double with 15.2 points and 10 rebounds per game.

How to watch Xavier vs. Morehead State

When: Wednesday, December 15th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Odds

Spread: Xavier -15.5

Total: 136.5

The Pick

When Morehead runs up against talent, they tend to get run off the floor. Losing by 23 to Auburn, 16 to UAB, and 20 to Mississippi State means they might not have answers for Paul Scruggs and an offense that’s in the Top 30 in efficiency.

