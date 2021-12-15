8 Arizona vs. Northern Colorado: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats have had as good of a start as you can through nine games in Year 1 with Tommy Lloyd in charge. Arizona is among the few undefeated college basketball programs, and they will host the Northern Colorado Bears on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats are 9-0 with a few impressive wins including victories over the Wichita State Shockers, Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini, and they are 1-0 in the Pac-12 by beating the Oregon State Beavers. Arizona could be without reserve forward Kim Aiken Jr., who missed the last two games due to personal reasons.

Northern Colorado will enter with a 6-5 record and has had an up-and-down start through their first 11 contests. The Bears lost four games in a row before winning each of their last three matchups heading into Wednesday night. Northern Colorado is led by their abilities on the offensive end of the floor.

How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

When: Wednesday, December 15th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -25.5

Total: 153

The Pick

Northern Colorado +25.5

The other UNC isn’t too bad! They kept it within 13 of Texas and nine of Colorado State, and while UofA loves to push the pace, this is just a few too many points.

