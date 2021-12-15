4 UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins will go for their third consecutive win since they were handled by the Gonzaga Bulldogs the week of Thanksgiving. UCLA will host the Alabama State Hornets on Wednesday night.

After a 10-day break due to a canceled game vs. the Washington Huskies, the Bruins returned to the floor over the weekend and beat the Marquette Golden Eagles 67-56 on the road Saturday. UCLA is inside the top 15 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom as a very balanced team.

Alabama State will enter Wednesday’s matchup with a 2-9 record, and the Hornets are No. 338 out of 358 in KenPom. Alabama State lost four consecutive games, and Gerald Liddell is the only player on the roster who is averaging double-digit points at 10.5 per game.

How to watch UCLA vs. Alabama State

When: Wednesday, December 15th, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -35

Total: 144

The Pick

UCLA -35

When the line is this big, believe it. The Hornets are on a paycheck tour which most recently included losses to Dayton by 39 and Pepperdine (who’s bad) by 17. This should be an immolation in Pauley, and Johnny Juzang won’t even need to play much.

