UC Irvine vs. #10 USC: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The USC Trojans are one of seven undefeated teams remaining in college basketball, and they’ll look to keep that streak going against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Wednesday night in South Los Angeles

While USC (10-0, 2-0 Pac-12) lost Evan Mobley to the NBA, his brother Isaiah has been terrific, scoring 21 points or more in three of four games so far in December. The Trojans only turn the ball over on 15% of possessions, but are in the bottom three in the nation in free throw shooting at a brutal 57.6%.

Irvine (5-2) has two of those wins against non-D1 competition, but did pick up a win over Boise State this season. The Anteaters are dead last in the country in an unusual state: free throw defense. Opponents have hit a whopping 82.9% of their shots from the charity stripe against them this season. The inevitable variance here should start to kick in this evening.

How to watch UC Irvine vs. #10 USC

When: Wednesday, December 15th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Networks Online

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -11

Total: 126

The Pick

Irvine +11

USC is really good and dominating defensively, but they struggle to score at times. And in a game where possessions will be limited, double digits is just too many. Barring more opponent luck, look for the Anteaters to lose but cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.