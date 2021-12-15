Quarterback rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

Injuries have hit some star quarterbacks of late, but there’s a chance each one is able to play this week. Quarterbacks have managed to avoid COVID-19, which has ravaged the league this week, but there’s always a chance that changes before they play the games in Week 15.

We do have two of the best quarterbacks in the league facing off on Thursday, so that should be a nice start to the week. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are going to play a lot of great games in the AFC West in their career.

Injury news

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson sprained his ankle last week, but the team hopes he can return this week against the Packers. That’s yet to be seen of course and if he can’t, Tyler Huntley will get the start.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers aggravated his toe injury in Week 14, but he’ll continue playing through the pain. In all likelihood, he’ll rest it during the week and then get it shot up with pain killers for the game and with his arm talent, he can play well in that scenario.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen sprained his foot against the Buccaneers last week, but played through the injury and played well. He’ll likely miss time and be limited in practice this week, but he’ll play against the Panthers unless he has some kind of setback.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Jones has yet to be cleared from his neck injury. Mike Glennon will continue to start.