Quarterback rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

Injuries have hit some star quarterbacks of late, but there’s a chance each one is able to play this week. Quarterbacks have managed to avoid COVID-19, which has ravaged the league this week, but there’s always a chance that changes before they play the games in Week 15.
We do have two of the best quarterbacks in the league facing off on Thursday, so that should be a nice start to the week. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are going to play a lot of great games in the AFC West in their career.
Injury news
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson sprained his ankle last week, but the team hopes he can return this week against the Packers. That’s yet to be seen of course and if he can’t, Tyler Huntley will get the start.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers aggravated his toe injury in Week 14, but he’ll continue playing through the pain. In all likelihood, he’ll rest it during the week and then get it shot up with pain killers for the game and with his arm talent, he can play well in that scenario.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen sprained his foot against the Buccaneers last week, but played through the injury and played well. He’ll likely miss time and be limited in practice this week, but he’ll play against the Panthers unless he has some kind of setback.
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Jones has yet to be cleared from his neck injury. Mike Glennon will continue to start.
Quarterback Rankings Week 15
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|@ DET
|2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|vs CAR
|3
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|vs KC
|4
|Tom Brady
|TB
|vs NO
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|@ BAL
|6
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|@ LAC
|7
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|@ NYG
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|vs SEA
|9
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|vs WAS
|10
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|@ TB
|11
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|@ LAR
|12
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|vs GB
|13
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|@ CHI
|14
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|@ DEN
|15
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|vs MIN
|16
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|vs NYJ
|17
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|vs ATL
|18
|Derek Carr
|LV
|@ CLE
|19
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|@ PIT
|20
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|vs TEN
|21
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|@ PHI
|22
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|vs NE
|23
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|vs CIN
|24
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|@ BUF
|25
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@ SF
|26
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|vs LV
|27
|Mac Jones
|NE
|@ IND
|28
|Davis Mills
|HOU
|@ JAC
|29
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|vs HOU
|30
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|@ MIA
|31
|Jared Goff
|DET
|vs ARI
|32
|Mike Glennon
|NYG
|vs DAL
|33
|Jake Fromm
|NYG
|vs DAL
|34
|P.J. Walker
|CAR
|@ BUF