Quarterback rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 15 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after throwing a game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman (not pictured) against the Buffalo Bills in overtime at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. This was Brady’s 700th career touchdown pass. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Injuries have hit some star quarterbacks of late, but there’s a chance each one is able to play this week. Quarterbacks have managed to avoid COVID-19, which has ravaged the league this week, but there’s always a chance that changes before they play the games in Week 15.

We do have two of the best quarterbacks in the league facing off on Thursday, so that should be a nice start to the week. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are going to play a lot of great games in the AFC West in their career.

Injury news

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson sprained his ankle last week, but the team hopes he can return this week against the Packers. That’s yet to be seen of course and if he can’t, Tyler Huntley will get the start.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers aggravated his toe injury in Week 14, but he’ll continue playing through the pain. In all likelihood, he’ll rest it during the week and then get it shot up with pain killers for the game and with his arm talent, he can play well in that scenario.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen sprained his foot against the Buccaneers last week, but played through the injury and played well. He’ll likely miss time and be limited in practice this week, but he’ll play against the Panthers unless he has some kind of setback.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Jones has yet to be cleared from his neck injury. Mike Glennon will continue to start.

Quarterback Rankings Week 15

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Kyler Murray ARI @ DET
2 Josh Allen BUF vs CAR
3 Justin Herbert LAC vs KC
4 Tom Brady TB vs NO
5 Aaron Rodgers GB @ BAL
6 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ LAC
7 Dak Prescott DAL @ NYG
8 Matthew Stafford LAR vs SEA
9 Jalen Hurts PHI vs WAS
10 Taysom Hill NO @ TB
11 Russell Wilson SEA @ LAR
12 Lamar Jackson BAL vs GB
13 Kirk Cousins MIN @ CHI
14 Joe Burrow CIN @ DEN
15 Justin Fields CHI vs MIN
16 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs NYJ
17 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs ATL
18 Derek Carr LV @ CLE
19 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ PIT
20 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs TEN
21 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ PHI
22 Carson Wentz IND vs NE
23 Teddy Bridgewater DEN vs CIN
24 Cam Newton CAR @ BUF
25 Matt Ryan ATL @ SF
26 Baker Mayfield CLE vs LV
27 Mac Jones NE @ IND
28 Davis Mills HOU @ JAC
29 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs HOU
30 Zach Wilson NYJ @ MIA
31 Jared Goff DET vs ARI
32 Mike Glennon NYG vs DAL
33 Jake Fromm NYG vs DAL
34 P.J. Walker CAR @ BUF

