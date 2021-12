Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

This is the time of year where much of the league is hurting and of course that speaks for running backs as well.

Injury news

Austin Ekeler, Chargers

Ekeler aggravated his ankle injury in Week 14, but all indications are that he’ll be okay to play on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Damien Harris, Patriots

Harris was limited on Tuesday, which gives him a chance to play this week. He’ll again split work with Rhamondre Stevenson if he can go.

James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

Conner hurt his ankle in Week 14, but it doesn’t appear to be a severe injury at this point. But he will likely see a decreased workload even if he can play this week, as Edmonds is set to return.

Kareem Hunt, Browns

Head coach Kevin Stefanski believes it is unlikely that Hunt will play in Week 15. Nick Chubb will continue to lead the backfield while D’Ernest Johnson will be his backup.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys

Pollard appears on track to return this week, but he isn’t going to be 100 percent with his foot injury.

Darrell Henderson, Rams

Henderson is on the COVID-19 list, but was injured, so it was probably good that he was able to rest up last week. If he can get cleared for this week, he should be in better shape to contribute.

Michael Carter, Jets

Carter is expected to be elevated from I.R. this week and be able to play. That’s good news for a Jets team that needs the rookie’s offensive ability.

D’Andre Swift, Lions

Swift has a chance to return this week, but it isn’t a lock. If he can’t go, Jamaal Williams would take over if he is be cleared of COVID-19.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

Mitchell missed last week due to a concussion. He wasn’t able to practice at all, so there is a chance he will miss another week. We’ll need to see him get out there and moving through protocol for him to have a chance to suit up.