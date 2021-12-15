Running back PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs have finally arrived, and if you’re reading this, congratulations — you made it! There’s been plenty of news circling around the league this week, particularly regarding recent outbreaks of COVID-19, so it will be more challenging than ever to make it through your post-season. We’re here to help you sort the news and set your lineups with our Week 15 running back rankings.

Be sure to check back on our rankings throughout the week, as there may be significant changes as a result of recent COVID outbreaks.

Injury news

Austin Ekeler left his Week 14 matchup with an ankle injury, though coach Brandon Staley has been optimistic so far concerning his status against the Chiefs. They’re on a short week playing in this Thursday Night Football matchup, so fantasy managers will at least have the benefit of time should they need to find a replacement for their lineups.

Kareem Hunt was forced from Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury and logged a DNP Tuesday ahead of Week 15. The Browns are dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak, however, affecting the entire offense, including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, and their offensive line. Even if D’Ernest Johnson were to get the start, it might be difficult for this offense to get rolling.

D’Andre Swift has remained out of the lineup since suffering a shoulder injury on Thanksgiving, but it seems as though he could be on track to play in Week 15 barring any setbacks.

Elijah Mitchell missed Week 14 with a knee injury and concussion after logging DNPs all week. We have yet to receive any updates on his status ahead of Week 15.

It was rumored that Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds could make his return from IR in Week 14, but he wasn’t officially activated ahead of the team’s contest on Monday Night Football. James Conner suffered an ankle injury at the close of the game, so the Cardinals will need to lean on him in Week 15. He’ll get the start with Eno Benjamin as a backup, should James Conner miss.

Running backs Myles Gaskin (Dolphins) and Jamaal Williams (Lions) were both placed on the COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15. Sports Illustrated has reported that Gaskin is reportedly fully vaccinated, so the only way for him to end up on the list is a positive test. He could return in Week 15 if he has two negative COVID tests, at least 24 hours apart. Williams’ vaccination status remains uncertain.

Jets RB Michael Carter is officially eligible to return from injured reserve this week after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 11. Carter had averaged 17 touches per game in his six games prior to the injury with an average of 87 scrimmage yards per game.