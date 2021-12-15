 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 15 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The fantasy football playoffs have finally arrived, and if you’re reading this, congratulations — you made it! There’s been plenty of news circling around the league this week, particularly regarding recent outbreaks of COVID-19, so it will be more challenging than ever to make it through your post-season. We’re here to help you sort the news and set your lineups with our Week 15 running back rankings.

Be sure to check back on our rankings throughout the week, as there may be significant changes as a result of recent COVID outbreaks.

Injury news

Austin Ekeler left his Week 14 matchup with an ankle injury, though coach Brandon Staley has been optimistic so far concerning his status against the Chiefs. They’re on a short week playing in this Thursday Night Football matchup, so fantasy managers will at least have the benefit of time should they need to find a replacement for their lineups.

Kareem Hunt was forced from Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury and logged a DNP Tuesday ahead of Week 15. The Browns are dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak, however, affecting the entire offense, including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, and their offensive line. Even if D’Ernest Johnson were to get the start, it might be difficult for this offense to get rolling.

D’Andre Swift has remained out of the lineup since suffering a shoulder injury on Thanksgiving, but it seems as though he could be on track to play in Week 15 barring any setbacks.

Elijah Mitchell missed Week 14 with a knee injury and concussion after logging DNPs all week. We have yet to receive any updates on his status ahead of Week 15.

It was rumored that Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds could make his return from IR in Week 14, but he wasn’t officially activated ahead of the team’s contest on Monday Night Football. James Conner suffered an ankle injury at the close of the game, so the Cardinals will need to lean on him in Week 15. He’ll get the start with Eno Benjamin as a backup, should James Conner miss.

Running backs Myles Gaskin (Dolphins) and Jamaal Williams (Lions) were both placed on the COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15. Sports Illustrated has reported that Gaskin is reportedly fully vaccinated, so the only way for him to end up on the list is a positive test. He could return in Week 15 if he has two negative COVID tests, at least 24 hours apart. Williams’ vaccination status remains uncertain.

Jets RB Michael Carter is officially eligible to return from injured reserve this week after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 11. Carter had averaged 17 touches per game in his six games prior to the injury with an average of 87 scrimmage yards per game.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 15

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND vs NE
2 Dalvin Cook MIN @ CHI
3 Austin Ekeler LAC vs KC
4 Nick Chubb CLE vs LV
5 Leonard Fournette TB vs NO
6 Alvin Kamara NO @ TB
7 Najee Harris PIT vs TEN
8 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ SF
9 Joe Mixon CIN @ DEN
10 David Montgomery CHI vs MIN
11 James Conner ARI @ DET
12 Antonio Gibson WAS @ PHI
13 Aaron Jones GB @ BAL
14 Elijah Mitchell SF vs ATL
15 Javonte Williams DEN vs CIN
16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC @ LAC
17 D'Andre Swift DET vs ARI
18 AJ Dillon GB @ BAL
19 Josh Jacobs LV @ CLE
20 Saquon Barkley NYG vs DAL
21 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ NYG
22 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs CIN
23 James Robinson JAC vs HOU
24 Devonta Freeman BAL vs GB
25 Sony Michel LAR vs SEA
26 D'Onta Foreman TEN @ PIT
27 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ BUF
28 Rashaad Penny SEA @ LAR
29 Myles Gaskin MIA vs NYJ
30 Damien Harris NE @ IND
31 Miles Sanders PHI vs WAS
32 Darrel Williams KC @ LAC
33 Chase Edmonds ARI @ DET
34 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ IND
35 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR vs SEA
36 Devin Singletary BUF vs CAR
37 Mike Davis ATL @ SF
38 Jamaal Williams DET vs ARI
39 Tony Pollard DAL @ NYG
40 Dontrell Hilliard TEN @ PIT
41 Ty Johnson NYJ @ MIA
42 Matt Breida BUF vs CAR
43 J.D. McKissic WAS @ PHI
44 Rex Burkhead HOU @ JAC
45 Michael Carter NYJ @ MIA
46 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs LV
47 Latavius Murray BAL vs GB
48 Devontae Booker NYG vs DAL
49 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ BUF
50 Jordan Howard PHI vs WAS
51 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs ATL
52 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ PIT
53 Mark Ingram II NO @ TB
54 Royce Freeman HOU @ JAC
55 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs WAS
56 Alexander Mattison MIN @ CHI
57 Ronald Jones II TB vs NO
58 Carlos Hyde JAC vs HOU
59 Nyheim Hines IND vs NE
60 Samaje Perine CIN @ DEN
61 Alex Collins SEA @ LAR
62 Kareem Hunt CLE vs LV
63 Craig Reynolds DET vs ARI
64 Boston Scott PHI vs WAS
65 Godwin Igwebuike DET vs ARI
66 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA vs NYJ
67 David Johnson HOU @ JAC
68 Brandon Bolden NE @ IND
69 JaMycal Hasty SF vs ATL
70 Justin Jackson LAC vs KC
71 Jermar Jefferson DET vs ARI
72 Zack Moss BUF vs CAR
73 Khalil Herbert CHI vs MIN
74 Gerrid Doaks MIA vs NYJ
75 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ MIA
76 Peyton Barber LV @ CLE
77 Jaret Patterson WAS @ PHI
78 Joshua Kelley LAC vs KC
79 Corey Clement DAL @ NYG
80 Qadree Ollison ATL @ SF
81 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ LAR
82 Derrick Gore KC @ LAC
83 Tony Jones Jr. NO @ TB
84 Ty Montgomery NO @ TB
85 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs ATL
86 Kene Nwangwu MIN @ CHI
87 Eno Benjamin ARI @ DET
88 Jaylen Samuels HOU @ JAC
89 Wendell Smallwood WAS @ PHI
90 Mike Boone DEN vs CIN
91 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs TEN
92 Austin Walter NYJ @ MIA
93 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs NYJ
94 Phillip Lindsay MIA vs NYJ
95 Kalen Ballage PIT vs TEN
96 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs DAL
97 Mekhi Sargent LAR vs SEA
98 Larry Rountree III LAC vs KC
99 C.J. Ham MIN @ CHI
100 Adrian Peterson SEA @ LAR
101 Jalen Richard LV @ CLE
102 Demetric Felton CLE vs LV
103 J.J. Taylor NE @ IND
104 La'Mical Perine NYJ @ MIA
105 Damien Williams CHI vs MIN
106 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs NO
107 Trey Ragas LV @ CLE
108 Chris Evans CIN @ DEN
109 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs HOU

