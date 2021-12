Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

COVID-19 has hit wide receivers this week in a big way. That’s not a big help when trying to put together our playoff squads. We’ll take you through the top players dealing with injuries and COVID-19 and then give you the preliminary rankings for Week 15.

Injury news

Keenan Allen, Chargers

Allen has been take off the COVID-19 list and will be able to play this Thursday against the Chiefs.

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Hopkins hurt his leg late in their Week 14 loss to the Rams and is getting an MRI. We should know more soon about his prognosis.

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams

Beckham Jr. has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can’t go this week, Ben Skowronek would take over his role.

Jarvis Landry, Browns

Landry has been placed on the COVID-19 list along with multiple Browns players. We’ll see if they continue to lose players or not, but this is a fluid situation at the moment.

Kadarius Toney, Giants

Toney has been placed on the COVID-19 list, but is also dealing with an injury that could keep him out this week as it is.

Emmanuel Sanders, Bills

Sanders is likely out this week with a knee injury. Gabriel Davis would take over his role this week.

D.J. Moore, Panthers

Moore is day-to-day with a hamstring. He should have a chance to suit up, but he’ll need to get in some practice reps this week.