Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 15 — likely the first week of your fantasy football playoffs! We’re here to help you navigate another messy week of injury and COVID news to help you set your lineups with our Week 15 wide receiver PPR rankings.

Injury news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen missed Week 14 after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. He was officially from the COVID list on Tuesday, which is great news considering the team will face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suffered a leg injury late in Week 14 and will undergo an MRI this week for further evaluation. Hopkins has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for much of the 2021 season, so fantasy managers should be concerned about his status heading into Week 15.

Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13 and didn’t log any practices last week ahead of the team’s matchup against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. He hasn’t been confirmed out for Week 15, but it would seem like a long shot to expect him to be active at this point. KJ Osborn caught only three of his 9 targets in Thielen’s absence, totaling 83 receiving yards and a score.

Terry McLaurin was forced from Week 14 with a concussion. We haven’t received any updates on his status ahead of Week 15 just yet, but he does have a chance to progress through protocols and play on Sunday. If he does clear the concussion protocol, he should be a full go.

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a messy COVID outbreak that has affected most of their offense, including QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper, and their starting offensive line. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones is the last starting receiver on the board in full health, but he’d be a dangerous play in the fantasy playoffs, regardless of how may targets he might see on Saturday against the Raiders.

Speaking of the COVID list, Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive and could miss Week 15.