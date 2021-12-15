 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 15 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 15 — likely the first week of your fantasy football playoffs! We’re here to help you navigate another messy week of injury and COVID news to help you set your lineups with our Week 15 wide receiver PPR rankings.

Injury news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen missed Week 14 after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. He was officially from the COVID list on Tuesday, which is great news considering the team will face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suffered a leg injury late in Week 14 and will undergo an MRI this week for further evaluation. Hopkins has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for much of the 2021 season, so fantasy managers should be concerned about his status heading into Week 15.

Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13 and didn’t log any practices last week ahead of the team’s matchup against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. He hasn’t been confirmed out for Week 15, but it would seem like a long shot to expect him to be active at this point. KJ Osborn caught only three of his 9 targets in Thielen’s absence, totaling 83 receiving yards and a score.

Terry McLaurin was forced from Week 14 with a concussion. We haven’t received any updates on his status ahead of Week 15 just yet, but he does have a chance to progress through protocols and play on Sunday. If he does clear the concussion protocol, he should be a full go.

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a messy COVID outbreak that has affected most of their offense, including QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper, and their starting offensive line. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones is the last starting receiver on the board in full health, but he’d be a dangerous play in the fantasy playoffs, regardless of how may targets he might see on Saturday against the Raiders.

Speaking of the COVID list, Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive and could miss Week 15.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 15

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR vs SEA
2 Davante Adams GB @ BAL
3 Justin Jefferson MIN @ CHI
4 Diontae Johnson PIT vs TEN
5 Deebo Samuel SF vs ATL
6 Tyreek Hill KC @ LAC
7 Chris Godwin TB vs NO
8 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ SF
9 Stefon Diggs BUF vs CAR
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ NYG
11 Mike Evans TB vs NO
12 Tyler Lockett SEA @ LAR
13 Keenan Allen LAC vs KC
14 Hunter Renfrow LV @ CLE
15 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ DEN
16 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ DET
17 Amari Cooper DAL @ NYG
18 Tee Higgins CIN @ DEN
19 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ LAR
20 Brandin Cooks HOU @ JAC
21 Mike Williams LAC vs KC
22 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs NYJ
23 D.J. Moore CAR @ BUF
24 Marquise Brown BAL vs GB
25 Darnell Mooney CHI vs MIN
26 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR vs SEA
27 Terry McLaurin WAS @ PHI
28 Chase Claypool PIT vs TEN
29 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs ATL
30 Van Jefferson LAR vs SEA
31 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs NE
32 Jarvis Landry CLE vs LV
33 Michael Gallup DAL @ NYG
34 Russell Gage ATL @ SF
35 Julio Jones TEN @ PIT
36 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs CIN
37 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs HOU
38 DeVonta Smith PHI vs WAS
39 Christian Kirk ARI @ DET
40 DeVante Parker MIA vs NYJ
41 Cole Beasley BUF vs CAR
42 A.J. Green ARI @ DET
43 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ MIA
44 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs ARI
45 K.J. Osborn MIN @ CHI
46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ BAL
47 Gabriel Davis BUF vs CAR
48 Tyler Boyd CIN @ DEN
49 Courtland Sutton DEN vs CIN
50 Kendrick Bourne NE @ IND
51 Sterling Shepard NYG vs DAL
52 Jakobi Meyers NE @ IND
53 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs LV
54 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ TB
55 Josh Reynolds DET vs ARI
56 Laquon Treadwell JAC vs HOU
57 Tim Patrick DEN vs CIN
58 Robby Anderson CAR @ BUF
59 Kenny Golladay NYG vs DAL
60 Rashod Bateman BAL vs GB
61 Allen Lazard GB @ BAL
62 Marquez Callaway NO @ TB
63 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs HOU
64 Allen Robinson II CHI vs MIN
65 Adam Thielen MIN @ CHI
66 Rondale Moore ARI @ DET
67 T.Y. Hilton IND vs NE
68 Nelson Agholor NE @ IND
69 Jalen Guyton LAC vs KC
70 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ PIT
71 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ MIA
72 Mecole Hardman KC @ LAC
73 Zay Jones LV @ CLE
74 DeAndre Carter WAS @ PHI
75 DeSean Jackson LV @ CLE
76 Darius Slayton NYG vs DAL
77 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ MIA
78 Nico Collins HOU @ JAC
79 Sammy Watkins BAL vs GB
80 Byron Pringle KC @ LAC
81 Joshua Palmer LAC vs KC
82 Kalif Raymond DET vs ARI
83 Adam Humphries WAS @ PHI
84 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs CAR
85 Quez Watkins PHI vs WAS
86 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ SF
87 Breshad Perriman TB vs NO
88 Kadarius Toney NYG vs DAL
89 Bryan Edwards LV @ CLE
90 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI vs MIN
91 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ SF
92 Rashard Higgins CLE vs LV
93 Zach Pascal IND vs NE
94 Jalen Reagor PHI vs WAS
95 Curtis Samuel WAS @ PHI
96 James Washington PIT vs TEN
97 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs TEN
98 Devin Duvernay BAL vs GB
99 Cody Hollister TEN @ PIT
100 Demarcus Robinson KC @ LAC
101 Jauan Jennings SF vs ATL
102 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ LAR
103 Tyler Johnson TB vs NO
104 Damiere Byrd CHI vs MIN
105 Albert Wilson MIA vs NYJ
106 Chris Conley HOU @ JAC
107 Trent Sherfield SF vs ATL
108 Freddie Swain SEA @ LAR
109 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ NYG
110 Chester Rogers TEN @ PIT
111 John Ross NYG vs DAL
112 Demetric Felton CLE vs LV
113 Cam Sims WAS @ PHI
114 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs MIN
115 Josh Gordon KC @ LAC
116 D.J. Montgomery NYJ @ MIA
117 Ashton Dulin IND vs NE
118 Isaiah Ford MIA vs NYJ
119 Mack Hollins MIA vs NYJ
120 Phillip Dorsett II HOU @ JAC
121 N'Keal Harry NE @ IND
122 Preston Williams MIA vs NYJ
123 Pharoh Cooper NYG vs DAL
124 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ TB
125 Brandon Zylstra CAR @ BUF
126 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs LV
127 Denzel Mims NYJ @ MIA
128 Dyami Brown WAS @ PHI
129 Equanimeous St. Brown GB @ BAL
130 Kenny Stills NO @ TB
131 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI vs WAS
132 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs CAR
133 Malik Turner DAL @ NYG
134 KhaDarel Hodge DET vs ARI
135 Penny Hart SEA @ LAR
136 Racey McMath TEN @ PIT
137 Jeff Smith NYJ @ MIA
138 Mike Thomas CIN @ DEN
139 Jaydon Mickens JAC vs HOU
140 Kendall Hinton DEN vs CIN
141 Shi Smith CAR @ BUF
142 Dede Westbrook MIN @ CHI
143 Greg Ward PHI vs WAS
144 Dezmon Patmon IND vs NE
145 Ben Skowronek LAR vs SEA
146 James Proche II BAL vs GB

