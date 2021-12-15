 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 15 for the fantasy football playoffs.

By kate.magdziuk and Chet Gresham
Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Move over, Travis Kelce — there might be a new king in town! George Kittle has been on an absolute tear this season, currently sitting as the TE3 on the season in PPR formats despite his three-game absence earlier this season. After two consecutive 100+ receiving-yard performances, could he be in for a third? We break down what to expect in Week 15 and help you make your start/sit decisions with our Week 15 tight end PPR rankings for fantasy football.

Injury news

Darren Waller has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 12 and remains considered day-to-day. It’s uncertain if he will play in Week 15 against the Browns, but it’s worth noting that even with him out of the lineup, backup Foster Moreau hasn’t exceeded 4.4 fantasy points in PPR formats.

TJ Hockenson missed Week 14 after suffering a hand injury in Week 13. HC Dan Campbell seems encouraged that he could return this week against the Cardinals.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee missed Week 14 after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of Monday Night Football. News came Tuesday that his PCR test was negative, so Higbee was officially activated from the COVID list and will be eligible to play in Week 15.

Browns TE David Njoku missed Week 14 after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, and Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that teammate Austin Hooper just joined him. If they should both miss Week 15, Harrison Bryant is the next man up if he is healthy. Regardless, none of these tight ends should make the cut for your starting lineups in the fantasy playoffs.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 15

Rk Name Team Opp
1 George Kittle SF vs ATL
2 Travis Kelce KC @ LAC
3 Rob Gronkowski TB vs NO
4 Mark Andrews BAL vs GB
5 Dawson Knox BUF vs CAR
6 Dalton Schultz DAL @ NYG
7 T.J. Hockenson DET vs ARI
8 Zach Ertz ARI @ DET
9 Kyle Pitts ATL @ SF
10 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs TEN
11 Dallas Goedert PHI vs WAS
12 Noah Fant DEN vs CIN
13 Mike Gesicki MIA vs NYJ
14 Darren Waller LV @ CLE
15 Tyler Conklin MIN @ CHI
16 Tyler Higbee LAR vs SEA
17 Jared Cook LAC vs KC
18 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ PHI
19 Austin Hooper CLE vs LV
20 Hunter Henry NE @ IND
21 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ DEN
22 Cole Kmet CHI vs MIN
23 Evan Engram NYG vs DAL
24 Gerald Everett SEA @ LAR
25 James O'Shaughnessy JAC vs HOU
26 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs CIN
27 Brevin Jordan HOU @ JAC
28 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs KC
29 Foster Moreau LV @ CLE
30 Cameron Brate TB vs NO
31 Nick Vannett NO @ TB
32 Josiah Deguara GB @ BAL
33 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ MIA
34 Geoff Swaim TEN @ PIT
35 Jack Doyle IND vs NE
36 David Njoku CLE vs LV
37 Jonnu Smith NE @ IND
38 Hayden Hurst ATL @ SF
39 Jordan Akins HOU @ JAC
40 Anthony Firkser TEN @ PIT
41 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs DAL
42 John Bates WAS @ PHI
43 Durham Smythe MIA vs NYJ
44 Marcedes Lewis GB @ BAL
45 Jimmy Graham CHI vs MIN
46 Brock Wright DET vs ARI
47 Will Dissly SEA @ LAR
48 Tommy Tremble CAR @ BUF
49 MyCole Pruitt TEN @ PIT
50 Juwan Johnson NO @ TB
51 Kendall Blanton LAR vs SEA
52 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs NE
53 Kylen Granson IND vs NE
54 Ian Thomas CAR @ BUF
55 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ JAC
56 Stephen Anderson LAC vs KC
57 Noah Gray KC @ LAC
58 Blake Bell KC @ LAC
59 Zach Gentry PIT vs TEN
60 Tommy Sweeney BUF vs CAR
61 O.J. Howard TB vs NO
62 Adam Shaheen MIA vs NYJ
63 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ CHI
64 Chris Myarick NYG vs DAL
65 Drew Sample CIN @ DEN
66 Josh Oliver BAL vs GB
67 Charlie Woerner SF vs ATL
68 Luke Stocker MIN @ CHI
69 Jesse James CHI vs MIN
70 Brycen Hopkins LAR vs SEA
71 Hunter Long MIA vs NYJ
72 Antony Auclair HOU @ JAC
73 Chris Manhertz JAC vs HOU
74 Nick Boyle BAL vs GB
75 Garrett Griffin NO @ TB
76 Lee Smith ATL @ SF
77 Demetrius Harris ARI @ DET
78 Tre' McKitty LAC vs KC
79 Darrell Daniels ARI @ DET
80 Luke Farrell JAC vs HOU
81 Eric Saubert DEN vs CIN
82 Dominique Dafney GB @ BAL
83 Jack Stoll PHI vs WAS
84 Ross Dwelley SF vs ATL
85 Eric Tomlinson BAL vs GB
86 Colby Parkinson SEA @ LAR
87 Daniel Helm LV @ CLE
88 Darren Fells TB vs NO

