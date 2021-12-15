Tight end PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

Move over, Travis Kelce — there might be a new king in town! George Kittle has been on an absolute tear this season, currently sitting as the TE3 on the season in PPR formats despite his three-game absence earlier this season. After two consecutive 100+ receiving-yard performances, could he be in for a third? We break down what to expect in Week 15 and help you make your start/sit decisions with our Week 15 tight end PPR rankings for fantasy football.

Injury news

Darren Waller has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 12 and remains considered day-to-day. It’s uncertain if he will play in Week 15 against the Browns, but it’s worth noting that even with him out of the lineup, backup Foster Moreau hasn’t exceeded 4.4 fantasy points in PPR formats.

TJ Hockenson missed Week 14 after suffering a hand injury in Week 13. HC Dan Campbell seems encouraged that he could return this week against the Cardinals.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee missed Week 14 after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of Monday Night Football. News came Tuesday that his PCR test was negative, so Higbee was officially activated from the COVID list and will be eligible to play in Week 15.

Browns TE David Njoku missed Week 14 after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, and Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that teammate Austin Hooper just joined him. If they should both miss Week 15, Harrison Bryant is the next man up if he is healthy. Regardless, none of these tight ends should make the cut for your starting lineups in the fantasy playoffs.