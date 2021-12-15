Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 15

The NBA has a packed schedule on Wednesday with 11 games on the slate. The action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET with three games tipping at once, finishing up with the latest three games getting started at 10:00 p.m. With so many players in action, let’s take a look at a few of the best player props ahead of tonight’s contests, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic over 12.5 rebounds (-150)

One of my favorite props to look at is rebounds, and that’s because most of the big men who get it done night after night are incredibly consistent about it. Nikola Jokic is no exception, averaging 13.8 rebounds per game on the season. He hasn’t grabbed single-digit boards since November 14th, when he only got nine against the Blazers, but he’s coming off a tie for his season high mark with 19 against the Wizards on Monday. He’ll go up against a Minnesota team which ranks 28th in opponent rebounds allowed per game and 25th in rebounding themselves. Take the over on this prop and enjoy your win.

Grayson Allen over 12.5 points (-125)

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo (COVID-19) out of the lineup for the Bucks tonight, and with Khris Middleton (knee) listed as questionable, Milwaukee is going to have to get its points from somewhere. This is where Allen can step in, taking on more of the offensive workload with the Bucks’ top 2 scorers potentially sidelined. If he plays his normal share of around 30 minutes, expect him to take a few more shots and easily hit over 12 points against the Pacers tonight.

Donovan Mitchell over 3.5 three pointers (+125)

This one might come with a little risk given LA’s solid perimeter defending, but when a shooter is on a hot streak, it’s hard not to ride it another game. Mitchell hasn’t hit fewer than four from the perimeter in each game in December, topping out with six in the Jazz’s win against the Celtics. He’s shooting above 42 percent from the 3-point line through his five games in December, most recently putting up four of nine against the Wizards. Mitchell is a dynamic player riding a hot streak, scoring at least 34 points in three of his last five outings. He’s always sure to attempt a good amount from downtown, and chances are he’ll get at least four to go in for the sixth time in a row.

