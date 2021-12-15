Jalen Hurts dealing with high-ankle sprain for Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain and is splitting reps this week with backup QB Gardner Minshew, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero adds that the dual-threat QB is trying to play, but if not ready, then Minshew would get the start again.

Fantasy football implications

If Hurts cannot play this week, then we should expect a similar type of game plan that we saw from the Eagles a couple of weeks ago with Minshew under center. In Week 13 against the New York Jets, Minshew completed 20-of-25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of his touchdown passes went to tight end Dallas Goedert, who had six receptions (six targets) for 105 yards. The Eagles won’t ask Minshew to drop back to pass a ton on Sunday afternoon and instead lean on their running game with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell.