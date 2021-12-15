Joe Burrow won’t practice on Wednesday to rest his injured pinky for Week 15

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is resting his pinky injury in Wednesday’s practice ahead of a Week 15 contest against the Denver Broncos. Burrow has played through the injury but it is continuing to bother him and is worth monitoring going forward.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said QB Joe Burrow won't practice today while he rests his injured pinkie. Said that might be the plan the next few Wednesdays. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 15, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Zac Taylor says this might be a standard procedure for Burrow to rest the injury on Wednesdays, so the quarterback sitting out right now is probably not a major issue. Burrow has been a high-end streaming option for much of the season, and will likely get some looks against the Broncos. Expect him to return to practice in some capacity over the next few days and ultimately go into the Week 15 contest without an injury designation. Burrow has been a solid performer this season, with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins stepping up over the last few weeks in a big way to help the quarterback out.