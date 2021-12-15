 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Joe Burrow won’t practice on Wednesday to rest his injured pinky for Week 15

We break down Wednesday’s news that Burrow is dealing with a pinky injury and what it means for Week 15 and beyond.

By Chinmay Vaidya
San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is resting his pinky injury in Wednesday’s practice ahead of a Week 15 contest against the Denver Broncos. Burrow has played through the injury but it is continuing to bother him and is worth monitoring going forward.

Fantasy football implications

Zac Taylor says this might be a standard procedure for Burrow to rest the injury on Wednesdays, so the quarterback sitting out right now is probably not a major issue. Burrow has been a high-end streaming option for much of the season, and will likely get some looks against the Broncos. Expect him to return to practice in some capacity over the next few days and ultimately go into the Week 15 contest without an injury designation. Burrow has been a solid performer this season, with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins stepping up over the last few weeks in a big way to help the quarterback out.

More From DraftKings Nation