Terry McLaurin (concussion) working on side for Wednesday Week 15

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a concussion in Week 14 and wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday, per Nicki Jhabvala. But, he was able to work on the side with trainers. That’s a good sign, but not enough to make any likely predictions yet. If he can get a limited practice in on Thursday, his chances to play against the Eagles would take a significant step forward.

Washington also had to put Cam Sims on the COVID-19 list and Sims stepped up in McLaurin’s place last week and put together a strong outing. If McLaurin and Sims can’t go, the team would be very thin at the position, with Adam Humphries, Desndre Carter and Dyami Brown as the Top 3 receivers.

Fantasy football implications

If McLaurin can play, he’s likely the only receiver worth playing in fantasy. If he can’t, Humphries or Sims, if he can play, would be the best bets.