Jets RB Michael Carter expected to come off IR and play for Week 15

New York Jets running back Michael Carter is expected to return to the field this week, per his head coach and Al Iannazzone. Carter is still officially on injured reserve, so we won’t get official injury reports on him, but head coach Robert Saleh says that he expects the rookie to play.

Carter injured his ankle in Week 11, just as he had built some consistency as the starting back. After the Week 6 bye, Carter had 19, 24, 14 and 20 touches before his Week 11 injury. Much of that work came through the air, which gave him a solid floor in PPR scoring leagues.

No back has really done much after he left, as Tevin Coleman suffered a concussion and Ty Johnson had a drop-fest last week.

Fantasy football implications

Carter should return to the lead role and a good workload this week against the Dolphins. He is a good start in PPR leagues and an okay start in non-PPR leagues.