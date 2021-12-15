Lamar Jackson won’t practice on Wednesday for Week 15

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jon Harbaugh said on Wednesday that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will not practice today, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He added that Jackson is day-to-day and they’ll see how he progresses.

Fantasy football implications

The former NFL MVP suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson never returned to the game, which led the Ravens to go with Tyler Huntley.

Huntley played solid in relief duty for Jackson, completing 27-of-38 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also added 45 yards on the ground and almost led the Ravens back from a double-digit deficit. If Huntley has to start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens will have XFL and UFL legend Josh Johnson backing him up. Johnson was signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad. It will be interesting to see how Jackson’s ankle injury progresses as we get closer to game day.