Leonard Fournette not practicing Wednesday with sore ankle for Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday that running back Leonard Fournette was held out of practice with a sore ankle, per Greg Auman. Fournette played through this same ankle injury last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy football implications

Despite not practicing today, we should expect to see Fournette in the backfield on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. The veteran running back did not show any signs of struggle in last week’s overtime win over the Bills.

Fournette had 113 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, along with four receptions (seven targets) for 19 yards. The former LSU standout has now scored six total touchdowns in the last three games. It’s also the second time in the last three games that Fournette posted at least 100 rushing yards. Fournette will look to carry that momentum over to Sunday night’s game against New Orleans. In their first meeting in Week 8, the former first round selection had 26 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards.