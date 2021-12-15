Cam Sims, Kyle Allen and 5 other Washington players added to COVID-19 list for Week 15

The Washington Football Team placed seven players on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The two most notable fantasy football names on the list are wide receiver Cam Sims and backup quarterback Kyle Allen. Allen had to come in last week for Taylor Heinicke while Sims saw a big boost in work with Terry McLaurin forced from the game with a concussion.

We have placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-QB Kyle Allen

-LB Milo Eifler

-S Darrick Forrest

-DT Matt Ioannidis

-T Cornelius Lucas

-TE Sammis Reyes

-WR Cam Sims pic.twitter.com/MNQTHjrw0I — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 15, 2021

The good news is that Taylor Heinicke appears fine to play this week against the Eagles, but the not so good news is that McLaurin will need to pass concussion protocol and if he can’t, the team will be severely short-handed at wide receiver.

Sims caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in relief of McLaurin. DeAndre Carter and Dyami Brown would be next on the list after Sims, while Adam Humphries would continue out of the slot.

Fantasy football implications

At this point. it is difficult to get a good handle on this situation. If McLaurin can return, he is the only receiver you can play in fantasy with any confidence. If he’s out, Adam Humphries becomes someone with a higher floor than usual, but not a lot of upside.