Sam Darnold designated to return from I.R. for Week 15

Carolina Panthers designated quarterback Sam Darnold to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Darnold is back at practice after missing the last month with a shoulder injury.

Fantasy football implications

Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon that he doesn’t think Darnold will play this week, but could be ready to go next week. Darnold started off the regular season on fire, but his play under center quickly deteriorated, which led to the Panthers benching him in Week 7 for P.J. Walker.

Darnold got the next two starts for the Panthers, but then suffered the shoulder injury. Since he’s been out, Carolina has been running this college-style two QB system with P.J. Walker and Cam Newton. Neither quarterback has been exactly lighting the world on fire and do not produce enough points to be on fantasy football managers. After this week’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills, we will see if head coach Matt Rhule sticks with the two QB system or goes back to Darnold.