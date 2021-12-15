Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Mavericks on Wednesday

The Dallas Mavericks (14-13) will play host to the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers have won three of their last four contests, most recently taking down the Orlando Magic at home with a score of 106-94 as LeBron James logged a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Mavs are in a similar boat, winning three of their last four as well, with a 120-96 win over the Hornets on Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lakers favored by 1.5 points, priced at -120 on the moneyline. The Mavs are at +100 with the point total set t 213.5.

Lakers vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1.5 (-110)

The Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic (ankle), making the path to a victory a little easier for the Lakers. LA will be missing a few players as well including Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker who have all entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Anthony Davis (knee soreness) is listed as questionable, but LA still has LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on the floor which should be plenty to put up a good fight for the win. Dallas struggles without Doncic on the court, going 2-4 in the six games he’s missed so far this season. On top of that, the Mavs are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games, so it should be safe to pick the Lakers to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 213.5 (-110)

Again, with Dallas missing their leading scorer, they most likely won’t be putting up huge numbers against a Lakers defense who has only allowed 99 points per game through their last three outings. While both James and Westbrook are capable of dropping 30-plus on any given night, LA hasn’t scored more than 106 in two of their last three games. Expect this one to be somewhat low scoring and miss the over altogether.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.