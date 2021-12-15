Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The Miami Heat will continue their four-game road trip on tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat (16-12) are riding a two-game road losing streak after they lost 105-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The Sixers (15-13) are looking to bounce back from a 35-point road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Heat vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +5.5

The Heat saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Monday as they lost 105-94 to the Cavs. P.J. Tucker was surprisingly Miami’s leading scorer with 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3pt) to go along with nine rebounds and five assists. In fact, Miami had five players score in double figures, but they allowed the Cavs to shot 44.4% from three and get to the free throw line 18 times.

The Heat enter tonight’s game missing four players due to injury. They also have Tyler Herro on the injury report as questionable with a quad injury. Miami is 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games and 5-2 ATS as road underdogs this season.

The Sixers are hoping to have Joel Embiid and Seth Curry back in the lineup after they did not play Monday night against Memphis. Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS in the last five games and 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games. It’s hard to trust the Sixers in this spot as five-point favorites based on their lack of offense and defense. I would back the Heat on the spread to keep this game close.

Over/Under: Over 205.5

If Embiid and Curry play for the Sixers tonight, then this over should not have a problem hitting. The Sixers are 10-17-1 when it comes to overs this season, but a total of 205.5 seems very low for these two teams who are allowing 108 points per game on defense in their last 10 games. The total has gone over in four of the Heat’s last five road games and they are 16-12 on overs this season.

