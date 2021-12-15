Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Jazz on Wednesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET. The Clippers (16-12) are riding a four-game winning streak after they defeated the Phoenix Suns 111-95 on Monday night. The Jazz (19-7) are on a seven-game winning streak, which includes a blowout win over the Washington Wizards last week.

Clippers vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -9.5

The Clippers have somehow defied all logic and won their last three games without their best player in Paul George. He last played on Dec. 6 against the Portland Trail Blazers and is currently out with an elbow injury. Los Angeles has received multiple contributions from different players such as Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard, and rookie Brandon Boston Jr. In their last four games, the Clippers are averaging 108.2 points per game and held two teams to less than 100 points.

However, tonight’s game will be tough as the Jazz have picked up where they left off last season. The Clippers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games and 5-4 ATS when they the road team this season. The Jazz are playing great basketball on both ends of the floor and it’s shown in their latest win streak. In their last seven games, Utah is defeating opponents by an average of 18.7 points per game. They’re also 5-2 ATS in their last seven games, but 7-6 ATS when they are listed as the home favorite.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

We’re going to take the under in this spot as you have two of the best defensive teams in the Western Conference playing against each other. Utah is only allowing 104.2 points per game, while the Clippers are giving up 104.3 points per game. The total has gone under in four of Los Angeles’ last five games. For the Jazz, the total has gone over in five of their last six home games.

