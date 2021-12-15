Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, Dec. 15

It’s a loaded NBA slate Wednesday and that means a loaded injury report. The Dallas Mavericks have already ruled Luka Doncic out of the team’s contest against the Lakers, while LeBron James is officially probable to play. Big men Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid are officially questionable to take part in Wednesday’s action. Here’s a look at the full injury report for the day.

NBA Injury Report, December 15th

Lakers vs. Mavericks

Anthony Davis (knee), questionable

Davis has not dressed in the team’s last two games. The first absence was understandable as it was the second game of a back-to-back set. Sunday’s DNP was a little more worrisome, although this could be a load management situation for the big man. With LeBron James back, the Lakers can afford to be more cautious with their prized power forward.

Other injuries: LeBron James (abdominal) probable, Luka Doncic (ankle) OUT

Heat vs. 76ers

Joel Embiid (ribs), Questionable

Embiid is consistently on the injury report as questionable, only to suit up for the game. He did have an absence Monday, so there’s a chance the 76ers are being more cautious than usual with this injury. Ben Simmons is still nowhere to be seen, so Philadelphia’s hopes rest on Embiid being healthy.

Jimmy Butler (tailbone), OUT; Tyler Herro (quad) Questionable

Butler has been out for a while now. He’s having some nagging issues and had an injury earlier in the year as well. Herro has been put on the injury report many times this year but he’s only missed one game so he’s likely to play against the Sixers.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Will Barton (illness) probable; Aaron Gordon (back) Probable

The Nuggets have slowly been sliding down the standings as the absences of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. start to have an impact. Barton and Gordon returning will help Denver remain competitive around Nikola Jokic, although these players won’t move the needle much when it comes to futures bets and odds.

D’Angelo Russell (ankle), questionable

Russell did play in Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers, so this is likely a bit of gamesmanship. The point guard is likely going to take the floor in Wednesday’s contest.

Hawks vs. Magic

Mo Bamba (ankle) Questionable; E’Twaun Moore (knee) OUT

Bamba was originally listed as available to play before being officially deemed questionable, so he’s likely going to take the floor in this game.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Christian Wood (knee), Questionable

Wood has been Houston’s most productive player and the Rockets are likely to entertain trade discussions around him, so his continued presence on the court is important. Houston is going nowhere this season and Wood has been the team’s lone bright spot.

Evan Mobley (hip), Questionable

The Cavaliers big man is +150 to win Rookie of the Year after starting out well behind Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green. Mobley looks like a star in the making on both ends of the floor and has been instrumental in Cleveland’s rise this year.

Other injuries: Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) OUT, Eric Gordon (groin) OUT, Danuel House (ankle) OUT

Clippers vs. Jazz

Paul George (elbow), Questionable

The Clippers star has been sidelined for three games now and is officially questionable against the Jazz. George has been carrying LA in Kawhi Leonard’s absence but it’s tough to see the team sustaining this winning streak against Utah without him.

Other injuries: Nicolas Batum (ankle), questionable

Pacers vs. Bucks

Khris Middleton (knee), Questionable

The Bucks guard is dealing with a knee issue and that isn’t the only problem Milwaukee has. Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, so Middleton sitting out would be even more damaging. The guard has his own bout with COVID earlier in the year but now is trying to get past a knee problem.

Other injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo (protocols) OUT, Wesley Matthews (protocols) OUT