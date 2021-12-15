Baker Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19, could miss Week 15 vs. Raiders

The Cleveland Browns continue to deal with a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the latest to test positive heading into Week 15, per ESPN. The Browns backup quarterback is Case Keenum.

ESPN noted that Mayfield could play if he produces two negative tests between now and the team’s Saturday game vs. the Raiders. That suggests Mayfield is vaccinated. If he was unvaccinated and tested positive, he would be required to quarantine for ten days.

This news comes following word that head coach Kevin Stefanski and acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell both tested positive. The Browns placed eight players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and Mayfield will be the 11th overall player on the list — with more positives expected. That group includes TE Stephen Carlson, OGs Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes, P Jamie Gillan, TEs Austin Hooper and David Njoku, WR Jarvis Landry, DE Takkarist McKinley, LB Anthony Walker, and OT Jedrick Wills, Jr.