 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Baker Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19, could miss Week 15 vs. Raiders

The Browns have a COVID-19 outbreak on their roster in Week 15.

By David Fucillo
Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns continue to deal with a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the latest to test positive heading into Week 15, per ESPN. The Browns backup quarterback is Case Keenum.

ESPN noted that Mayfield could play if he produces two negative tests between now and the team’s Saturday game vs. the Raiders. That suggests Mayfield is vaccinated. If he was unvaccinated and tested positive, he would be required to quarantine for ten days.

This news comes following word that head coach Kevin Stefanski and acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell both tested positive. The Browns placed eight players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and Mayfield will be the 11th overall player on the list — with more positives expected. That group includes TE Stephen Carlson, OGs Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes, P Jamie Gillan, TEs Austin Hooper and David Njoku, WR Jarvis Landry, DE Takkarist McKinley, LB Anthony Walker, and OT Jedrick Wills, Jr.

More From DraftKings Nation