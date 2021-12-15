Is there any way Baker Mayfield can play in Week 15 vs. Raiders?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19 and will go on the team’s reserve/COVID list on Wednesday. Mayfield is vaccinated according to numerous reports, but his status for the team’s Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders is in question.

Is it possible for Baker Mayfield to play in Week 5 vs. Raiders?

Mayfield indicated in July that he was vaccinated. Additionally, when Adam Schefter reported his COVID status on Wednesday, he specifically referenced the rule that applies only to vaccinated players.

A vaccinated player can only be placed on the COVID list is by testing positive. The rule in that case is that he must then test negative on two consecutive tests separated by at least 24 hours. That means he still has a shot to play in Week 15’s contest against the Raiders. We’ll know later this week if he’ll play or if it will be Case Keenum getting the start.