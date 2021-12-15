 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Is there any way Baker Mayfield can play in Week 15 vs. Raiders?

We take a look at whether or not Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 list has a chance to play in Week 15 against the Raiders.

By DKNation Staff
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws an incomplete pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19 and will go on the team’s reserve/COVID list on Wednesday. Mayfield is vaccinated according to numerous reports, but his status for the team’s Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders is in question.

Is it possible for Baker Mayfield to play in Week 5 vs. Raiders?

Mayfield indicated in July that he was vaccinated. Additionally, when Adam Schefter reported his COVID status on Wednesday, he specifically referenced the rule that applies only to vaccinated players.

A vaccinated player can only be placed on the COVID list is by testing positive. The rule in that case is that he must then test negative on two consecutive tests separated by at least 24 hours. That means he still has a shot to play in Week 15’s contest against the Raiders. We’ll know later this week if he’ll play or if it will be Case Keenum getting the start.

More From DraftKings Nation