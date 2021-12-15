Report: #1 high school prospect Travis Hunter considering flip to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The college football world could see a mammoth shocker with signing day upon us. Cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the country, is looking at flipping his commitment from Florida State to newly-minted FCS power Jackson State. College football reporter Pete Thamel is reporting it’s a done deal.

Hunter offered a verbal commitment to FSU back in 2020, and had stuck with that for the past year and a half. However, he took a visit to meet with Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders this past November.

On Tuesday evening, Sanders told a podcast that his program was going to shock the country on signing day. On Wednesday morning, Hunter dropped this on his timeline.

Time To Make History #GodBlessing — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) December 15, 2021

Even the concept of the No. 1 recruit in the country playing at the FCS level was simply unthinkable before Name, Image, and Likeness rights became available to student-athletes before the 2021 season. Now with all players being allowed to transfer at will and without restrictions from the NCAA, and the top prospects being allowed to leverage their name and brand for as many dollars as they can make, we have reached full-on free agency in college sports.

Welcome to the future. And until there’s some kind of collective bargaining or Congressional action, this will continue.